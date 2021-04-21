Robotics Market Size 2021 | Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Regional Study, Opportunities by 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A detailed report on Robotics Market has been published by Kenneth Research. The report has been categorized by growth indicators, market size and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends. Additionally, the report also contains region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, the report also offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025

Global Robotics Market was valued at USD 46.17 Billion in the year 2017. Global Robotics Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.52% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 145.1 billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and North America Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

The major market players in Robotics Market are iRobot Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Intuitive Surgical, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Fanuc Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Corporation, Komatsu, Ltd., Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics Inc., Barrett Technology LLC and other 10 more companies detailed information is provided in research report) Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Robotics Market

Strength

Rising Labor cost

Weakness

Installation Cost is high

Opportunities

Implementation and Adoption of Robotic Technology

Threats

Government Regulations

The major shares of the Market come from Logistics in Global Robotics Market. On the other hand, automotive type for this Market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

By Market

Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics

Domestic

Healthcare

Agriculture

Transportation

Entertainment

others

By Type

Automotive Robot

Mobile Robot

Industrial Robot

Service Robot

Others

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Key points covered in this report:

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Industry Scope

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Robotics Industry, By Component

