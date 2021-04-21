Global Pentaerythritol (CAS 115-77-5) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Pentaerythritol, white crystal or powder, flammable, susceptible to general organic acid ester, a large number of coatings for industrial production of alkyd resins, synthetic advanced lubricants, plasticizers, surfactants and pharmaceuticals, explosives and other raw materials.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Pentaerythritol -95

Pentaerythritol -98

Others

By Application

Alkyd Paints

Alkyd Inks

Alkyd Adhesives and Sealants

Others

By Company

Ercros SA

Hubei Yihua Group Co. Ltd.

Perstorp Holding AB

Baoding Guoxiu Chemical Industry

Copenor

Henan Pengcheng Group

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries

Liyang Ruiyang Chemical

MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya

Shahid Rasouli

U-Jin Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Zarja Chemical

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Pentaerythritol -95

Figure Pentaerythritol -95 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pentaerythritol -95 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pentaerythritol -95 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pentaerythritol -95 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Pentaerythritol -98

Figure Pentaerythritol -98 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pentaerythritol -98 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pentaerythritol -98 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pentaerythritol -98 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Alkyd Paints

Figure Alkyd Paints Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Alkyd Paints Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Alkyd Paints Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Alkyd Paints Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Alkyd Inks

Figure Alkyd Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Alkyd Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Alkyd Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Alkyd Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….continued

