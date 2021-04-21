Global COVID-19 World Paints & Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Summary
Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Paints & Coatings , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Paints & Coatings market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Water-Based Paint
Solvent-Based Paint
Powder Paint
Others
By End-User / Application
Architectural Paint
Automotive Paint
Wood Paint
Marine Paint
Others
By Company
PPG
AkzoNobel
Henkel
Sherwin-Williams
Valspar
RPM International
Axalta
BASF
Kansai Paint
Sika
3M
Asian Paints
Nippon Paint
HB Fuller
Masco
Jotun
Hempel
KCC Corporation
DAW SE
Shawcor
