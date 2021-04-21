Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is white or light yellow, non-toxic loose grain or powder. It is a thermoplastic produced by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. It is mainly used as a raw material in pipes for supplying hot water, industry, and sprinklers, etc., which require heat resistance.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5333670-global-chlorinated-polyvinylchloride-cpvc-market-research-report-2020

By Type

Solvent method CPVC

Solid-phase method CPVC

Aqueous suspension method CPVC

Others

By Application

Pipe, pipe fittings industry

Power cable casing industry

Coatings and adhesives industry

Resin modifier industry

Other industries

By Company

Lubrizol

Kaneka Chemical

Sekisui Chemical

Gaoxin Chemical

Xuye New Materials

Panjin Changrui

Xiangsheng Plastic

Kem One (Klesch Group)

Axiall

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

PolyOne

Weifang Kingdom Plastic

Sundow Polymers

Novista

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical

Tianchen Chemical

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tangerine-preserves-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-oils-in-ecuadorresearch-report-2021-2021-03-08

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Solvent method CPVC

Figure Solvent method CPVC Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Solvent method CPVC Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Solvent method CPVC Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Solvent method CPVC Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Solid-phase method CPVC

Figure Solid-phase method CPVC Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Solid-phase method CPVC Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Solid-phase method CPVC Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Solid-phase method CPVC Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Aqueous suspension method CPVC

Figure Aqueous suspension method CPVC Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Aqueous suspension method CPVC Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Aqueous suspension method CPVC Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Aqueous suspension method CPVC Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105