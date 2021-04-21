Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary
Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5005228-global-sulphur-recovery-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
The global Sulphur Recovery market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-animal-feed-phytase-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01
Regional market size, production data and export & import
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-crop-protection-agrochemicals-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-06
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Jacobs Engineering Group
Chiyoda Corporation
Amec Foster Wheeler
Technip FMC
Worley Parsons Ltd
Linde AG
Fluor Corporation
KT-Kinetics Technology SpA
GTC Technology US
Heurtey Petrochem
CB&I
Sunway Petrochemical Engineering
Major applications as follows:
Petroleum and Coke
Natural Gas
Others
Major Type as follows:
Claus Process
Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Jacobs Engineering Group
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Jacobs Engineering Group
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jacobs Engineering Group
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Chiyoda Corporation
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Chiyoda Corporation
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chiyoda Corporation
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Amec Foster Wheeler
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Amec Foster Wheeler
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Amec Foster Wheeler
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Technip FMC
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Technip FMC
3.4.2 Product & Services
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
+971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/