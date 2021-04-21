Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.

The global Sulphur Recovery market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Jacobs Engineering Group

Chiyoda Corporation

Amec Foster Wheeler

Technip FMC

Worley Parsons Ltd

Linde AG

Fluor Corporation

KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

GTC Technology US

Heurtey Petrochem

CB&I

Sunway Petrochemical Engineering

Major applications as follows:

Petroleum and Coke

Natural Gas

Others

Major Type as follows:

Claus Process

Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Jacobs Engineering Group

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jacobs Engineering Group

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jacobs Engineering Group

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Chiyoda Corporation

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Chiyoda Corporation

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chiyoda Corporation

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Amec Foster Wheeler

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Amec Foster Wheeler

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Amec Foster Wheeler

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Technip FMC

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Technip FMC

3.4.2 Product & Services

….continued

