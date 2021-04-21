Smart Card Market Forecast 2021-2025: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future, Share, Size, and Key Players Analysis | Says Kenneth Research

A detailed report on Smart Card Market has been published by Kenneth Research. The report has been categorized by growth indicators, market size and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends. Additionally, the report also contains region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, the report also offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025

Global Smart Card Market was valued at USD 9.47 Billion in the year 2017. Global Smart Card Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% from 2018 to reach USD 19.63 Billion by the year 2025. Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 with Europe region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, China was the biggest Market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The major players in Smart Card Market are American Express Company, Arm Holdings Plc., Microchip Technology Inc. (Atmel Corporation), Entrust Datacard Corporation, Atos SE, Gemalto N.V., CPI Card Group Inc. Other 13 company’s detailed information is provided in research report). Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Smart Card Market

Strength

Data Security for the cards

Flexibility and Multiservice

Weakness

Cost and Limitations

Opportunities

New and Innovative Card application

Threats

Lack of business case

The Global Smart Card Market is segmented by technology, by component, by application, and by region. In technology type, Contact based smart card is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, by application Telecommunication Market for Smart card is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025. The driving factors are the strong adoption of subscriber identity module (SIM) cards for mobile phone.

By Technology

Contact Card

Contactless Card

Multi-Component Card

By Component

Memory-Based

Microcontroller-Based

By Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Pay TV

Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

The Smart Card Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Smart Card Market before evaluating its possibility.

