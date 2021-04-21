Global Chlorine Dioxide Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. This yellowish-green gas crystallizes as bright orange crystals at 59 °C. As one of several oxides of chlorine, it is a potent and useful oxidizing agent used in water treatment and in bleaching.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Three-element method
Two-element method
By Application
Waste Water
Swimming Water
Cooling Water
Others
By Company
Prominent
Grundfos
Ecolab
Evoqua
Chemours
CDG Environmental
Sabre
AquaPulse Systems
Siemens
Tecme
IEC Fabchem Limited
Accepta
U.S. Water
Metito
Iotronic
Bio-Cide International
Dioxide Pacific
Lakeside Water
VASU CHEMICALS
HES Water Engineers
Shanda Wit
Huayuan Chlorine Dioxide Generator
Nanjing Shuifu
OTH
Jinan Ourui industrial
Beijing Delianda
Rotek
Nanjing xingke Water Treatment
Fujian HADA Intelligence Technology
Lvsiyuan
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Three-element method
Figure Three-element method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Three-element method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Three-element method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Three-element method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Two-element method
Figure Two-element method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Two-element method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Two-element method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Two-element method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Waste Water
Figure Waste Water Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Waste Water Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Waste Water Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Waste Water Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Swimming Water
Figure Swimming Water Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Swimming Water Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Swimming Water Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Swimming Water Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Cooling Water
….. continued
