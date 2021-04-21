Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Phosphorus is an essential nutrient required for plant growth. It helps in root development, plant maturation, and seed development. Together with nitrogen and potassium, phosphorus is one of the most important elements for plant life. These features make phosphorus essential to maximize the production of grains and forage. Modern farming is dependent on the use of inorganic fertilizers that contain phosphorus.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Diammonium Phosphate
Monoammonium Phosphate
Triple Superphosphate
Single Superphosphate
Superphosphate
Calcium Phosphate
By Application
Cereals & Grains
Oil Seeds
Fruits & Vegetables
By Company
Yara International ASA
Eurochem
CF Industries holdings
Mosaic
Phosagro
ICL and Agrium
Coromandel International
Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan
OCP
