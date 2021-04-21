Seed Treatment Fungicides Market Double Winding Transformer Industry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2025

In its database of market research reports, Kenneth Research has recently added a report on ‘Seed Treatment Fungicides Market’ that focuses on the key strategies developed by the key players operating in the market, along the growth factors, opportunities and the challenges associated with the growth of the market for the projected period of 2021 2025. The report also provides a full assessment of the micro- and macro-environmental factors by utilizing tools such as PESTEL and Porter’s five forces analysis to analyze the market growth. Additionally, the report consists of the numerical data in terms of value and volume, and also includes detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Seed Treatment Fungicides Market during the forecast period.

Seed Treatment Fungicides Market: Introduction

Seed treatment can be defined as treating seeds with additionally required chemicals such as Imidaclorpid 48% FS, Metalaxyl 35 WS, and others, that are used to biologically improve the seeds quality and protect the seeds. This process is used in order to control diseases and infections caused owing to soil borne infections, false smut, fungal disease, blight and root rot, termite bunt, and loose smut, among others.

Fungicide seed treatments aids in protecting seedlings from getting effected due to both seed pathogens and soil. Seed-borne pathogens are those accommodated on the seed surface, or those located in the inner part of the seed. Soil-borne pathogens contaminates the seed or seedling, which is the main cause of the growth of both non-parasitic and parasitic diseases.

Market Dynamics

Some of the major factors driving the seed treatment fungicides market include the increasing demand for genetically modified seeds, coupled with rising use of fungicides for crop protection is fueling the market growth.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10220940

As the fungicides ensure high farm yields, and also improve the protection from harmful organisms, the demand for seed treatment fungicides is expected to grow. Moreover, increasing demand for feedstock such as farming seeds will further enhance the product demand over the projected period.

The market is expected to restrain due to the increasing use of treated seeds among farmers. According to Agricultural Health Study (AHS), more than 90% of farmers in North Carolina and Iowa use seed treated seeds only, while very few farmers are using fungicides for seed treatment.

Moreover, according to FAO stats, Iowa led the U.S. corn production in 2015, which was followed by Nebraska and Illinois. Both these states produced over 2 billion corn crop bushels in 2015, while states such as Indiana and Minnesota produced only 1 billion corn bushels in 2015.

Market Segmentation

The seed treatment fungicides market has been categorized into crop type, product type, process, form and geography. On the basis of crop type the market is segmented into integrated cereals & grains, oil seeds, fruits & vegetables, flowers & ornaments Seed.

Based on product type the market is categorized into captan, difenoconazole, biological agents, carboxin, and PNCB among others. Seed treatment fungicides market based on process is divided into seed coatings fungicides, seed dressing fungicides and seed pelleting fungicides among others. Form segment is segmented into powder and liquid.

Seed dressing fungicides is the most regularly used technique, this is majorly due to easy procedure and low cost when compared to others. Economical earthen pots are used for mixing chemicals with seeds otherwise seed can be spread on a polythene sheet and essential quantity of chemical can be sprinkled over the seeds and mixed automatically by the farmers with the help of machinery.

Seed dressing fungicides technique is basically a biological process, which is being used in various crop types such as in pigeon pea, sugarcane, chilies and tomatoes among others.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Strict government regulations towards curbing and reducing the use of agrochemicals such as pesticides along with growing consumer awareness regarding the presence of fertilizer remains in the produce, has resulted in a substantial growth in demand for seed treatment fungicides.

As per the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA); seedling-blight diseases and smuts caused in barley, wheat, oats, and others can be controlled by seed treatment fungicides, that helps to kill the infections causing diseases inside the seed during germination. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be experience a swift growth in the seed treatment fungicides market over the forecast period.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in 2017, India and China are the key producers of wheat globally. As per a article published by FAO in 2017 India produced 93.34 million tons of wheat in 2017.

Seed Treatment Fungicides Market: Competitive Landscape

Read More:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/seed-treatment-fungicides-market/10220940

The key players in seed treatment fungicides market are BASF SE, Du Pont, Monsanto Company, Novozymes, Sumitomo Corporation, Bayer Corpscience AG, Syngenta Ag, Nufarm Limited, FMC Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. among other key players.

For instance, in August, 2017, BASF launched the first strobilurin fungicides in the market to provide more control over the fungal pathogens.

About Kenneth Research:-

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others.

Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more.

Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us:-

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

More Reports

Sleep Disorder Market

Online Classified Market

Sickle Cell Anemia Therapeutics Market

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market

Single Cell Analysis Market