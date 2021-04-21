Global Hexandiol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
1,2-Hexanediol
1,6-Hexanediol
By Application
Polyurethanes
Coatings
Acrylates
Adhesives
Polyester Resins
Plasticizers
Others
By Company
Fushun Tianfu Chemicals
Lanxess
Lishui Nanming
Perstorp AB
UBE Industries
Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology
Zhongrong Technology Corporation Ltd
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 1,2-Hexanediol
Figure 1,2-Hexanediol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 1,2-Hexanediol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 1,2-Hexanediol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 1,2-Hexanediol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 1,6-Hexanediol
Figure 1,6-Hexanediol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 1,6-Hexanediol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 1,6-Hexanediol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 1,6-Hexanediol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Polyurethanes
Figure Polyurethanes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polyurethanes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polyurethanes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polyurethanes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Coatings
Figure Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Acrylates
Figure Acrylates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Acrylates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Acrylates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Acrylates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Adhesives
Figure Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Polyester Resins
Figure Polyester Resins Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polyester Resins Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polyester Resins Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polyester Resins Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.6 Plasticizers
Figure Plasticizers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Plasticizers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Plasticizers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Plasticizers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.7 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)….….continued
