Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Phosphorous acid is the compound described by the formula H3PO3. This acid is diprotic (readily ionizes two protons), not triprotic as might be suggested by this formula. Phosphorous acid is an intermediate in the preparation of other phosphorus compounds. It is applied for reducing agent, nylon whiten agent, plastic stabilizer, synthetic fiber, phosphoric acid salt and agricultural pesticide intermediate etc. Phosphorous acid’s CAS number is 10294-56-1 or 13598-36-2.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Phosphorous Acid Crystal

Phosphorous Acid Liquid

By Application

Plastics & Polymers

Agriculture

Synthetic Fiber

Water Treatment

Others

By Company

Futong Chemical

Jiangyin Yaoyu Chemical

Yichang Kaixiang Chemical

Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical

Rudong Blessing Chemical

Linyi Chunming Chemical

Jiangsu Jibao Technology

Rudong Huayun Chemical

Xuzhou Yongda Chemical

Zibo TianDan Chemical

Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine

Taixing Xiangyun Chemical

Jiangxi Jinlong Chemical

Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Phosphorous Acid Crystal

Figure Phosphorous Acid Crystal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Phosphorous Acid Crystal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Phosphorous Acid Crystal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Phosphorous Acid Crystal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Phosphorous Acid Liquid

Figure Phosphorous Acid Liquid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Phosphorous Acid Liquid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Phosphorous Acid Liquid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Phosphorous Acid Liquid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Plastics & Polymers

Figure Plastics & Polymers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Plastics & Polymers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Plastics & Polymers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Plastics & Polymers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Agriculture

Figure Agriculture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Agriculture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Agriculture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Agriculture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Synthetic Fiber

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

