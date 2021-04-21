COVID-19 World Sputtering Target Material Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the sputtering target material market.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sputtering Target Material , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Sputtering Target Material market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Metal Target
Alloy Target
Ceramic Compound Target
By End-User / Application
Semiconductor
Solar Energy
Flat Panel Display
By Company
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
TOSOH
Sumitomo Chemical
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
ULVAC
Praxair
Grikin
Plansee
Ningbo Jiangfeng
Honeywell
Materion (Heraeus)
Acetron
Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Sputtering Target Material Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
…continued
