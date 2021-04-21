COVID-19 World Sputtering Target Material Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the sputtering target material market.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sputtering Target Material , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sputtering Target Material market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

By End-User / Application

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

Flat Panel Display

By Company

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

TOSOH

Sumitomo Chemical

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

ULVAC

Praxair

Grikin

Plansee

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Honeywell

Materion (Heraeus)

Acetron

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Sputtering Target Material Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sputtering Target Material Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

…continued

