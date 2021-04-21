Global Chrome Metal Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Chromium is a steel-gray, lustrous, and hard metal that finds wide use as a catalyst or in alloys. All chromium compounds have intense and varied colors. Chromium is used as a hardener in steel, for the manufacture of stainless steel and many useful alloys. It is also employed to give glass an emerald green color. Chromium does not oxidize in air, even in extreme moisture.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Metal Chromium Powder
Electrolytic Chromium Powder
By Application
Aerospace
Electronics and Welding material
Alloy
By Company
DELACHAUX Group
EXO Tech
POLEMA
GfE
MidUral Group
Global Metal Powders
Bell Group
Kohsei Co., Ltd.
Hascor
TRITRUST INDUSTRIAL
Loudishi Dajin Xincailiao
Zegen Metals&Chemicals Limited
Jayesh Group
Shanghai CNPC Powder Material
Jinzhou New Century Quartz
Jayu Optical Material
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
