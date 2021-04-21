Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Daylight fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

The global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Dane Color (RPM International)

Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International)

Radiant Color N.V (RPM International)

UKSEUNG

SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology

China wanlong chemical

Lynwon Group

J Color Technologies

Vicome Corp

Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours)

Aron Universal

Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp

LuminoChem

Major applications as follows:

Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

….. continued

