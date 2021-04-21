Global Citral Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Citral (C10H16O), also called 3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal, a pale yellow liquid, with a strong lemon odour, that occurs in the essential oils of plants. It is insoluble in water but soluble in ethanol (ethyl alcohol), diethyl ether, and mineral oil. It is used in perfumes and flavourings and in the manufacture of other chemicals. Chemically, citral is a mixture of two aldehydes that have the same molecular formula but different structures.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5333666-global-citral-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

By Type

Natural Citral

Synthetic Citral

By Application

Lemon Essence

Vitamin A

Ionone

Menthol

Others

By Company

BASF

Kuraray

Zhejiang NHU

Kalpsutra Chemicals

Jiangxi Xuesong

Guangzhou Ri Huace

Jiangxi Global Natural Spices

Rajkeerth

Industrial and Fine Chemicals

Xinhua Nuowei

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bbq-charcoal-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-oils-in-germanyresearch-report-2021-2021-03-08

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Natural Citral

Figure Natural Citral Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Natural Citral Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Natural Citral Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Natural Citral Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Synthetic Citral

Figure Synthetic Citral Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Synthetic Citral Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Synthetic Citral Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Synthetic Citral Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Lemon Essence

Figure Lemon Essence Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Lemon Essence Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Lemon Essence Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Lemon Essence Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Vitamin A

Figure Vitamin A Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Vitamin A Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Vitamin A Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Vitamin A Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Ionone

Figure Ionone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Ionone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Ionone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Ionone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Menthol

Figure Menthol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Menthol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Menthol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Menthol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105