Global Coal Tar Creosote Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Coal tar creosote is a brownish-black/yellowish-dark green oily liquid with a characteristic odour, which is a mixture of several hundred, probably a thousand chemicals. Coal tar creosote is only slightly soluble in water and soluble in a variety of organic solvents and it is obtained by the fractional distillation of crude coal tars. The approximate distillation range is 200-400°C. The chemical composition of creosote is influenced by the origin of the coal and also by the nature of the distilling process; as a result, the creosote components are rarely consistent in their type and concentration.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Light Creosote Oil
Heavy Creosote Oil
By Application
Carbon Black
Wood Preservative
Others
By Company
RÜTGERS Group
Koppers
China Steel Chemical Corporation
Himadri Chemicals & Industries
Mitsubishi Chemical
JFE Chemical Corporation
Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing
ArcelorMittal
Stella-Jones
Ganga Rasayanie
Jalan Carbons & Chemicals
Konark Tar Products
AVH Pvt. Ltd
Carbon Resources
Cooper Creek
Palace Chemicals
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
