Polyimide Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Polyimide (PI) is a polymer of imide monomers. It is an advanced polymer materials，polyimide films provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

The composition of main chain of PI

The type of interactions between the main chains of PI

The product form of polyimide (PI)

By Application

Aerospace Industry

Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

By Company

SABIC

DuPont

Solay Plastics

Kaneka

Ube

SKC Kolon

Evonik Fibres

Mitsui Chem

I.S.T Corp

Taimide Tech

Boyd Corp

GrandTek

Rayitek

Innotek

Asahi Kasei

HD MicroSystems

Huajing

Shengyuan

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 The composition of main chain of PI

Figure The composition of main chain of PI Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure The composition of main chain of PI Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure The composition of main chain of PI Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure The composition of main chain of PI Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 The type of interactions between the main chains of PI

Figure The type of interactions between the main chains of PI Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure The type of interactions between the main chains of PI Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure The type of interactions between the main chains of PI Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure The type of interactions between the main chains of PI Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 The product form of polyimide (PI)

Figure The product form of polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure The product form of polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure The product form of polyimide (PI) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure The product form of polyimide (PI) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Aerospace Industry

Figure Aerospace Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Aerospace Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Aerospace Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Aerospace Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Electrical Industry

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

