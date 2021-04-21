Global Lutetium Oxide Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Lutetium oxide, a white solid, is a cubic compound of lutetium sometimes used in the preparation of specialty glasses. It is also called lutecia. It is a lanthanide oxide, also known as a rare earth.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

3N

4N

4.5N

Others

By Application

Glass and Ceramics

Laser Crystals

Catalyst

Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

Optical Dopant and Phosphors

Others

By Company

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Treibacher

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Chenguang Rare Earth

Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces

Jiangsu Guosheng Rare-earth

Gansu Rare Earth New Material

Yongxing Chemical Industry

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 3N

Figure 3N Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 3N Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 3N Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 3N Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 4N

Figure 4N Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 4N Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 4N Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 4N Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 4.5N

Figure 4.5N Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 4.5N Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 4.5N Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 4.5N Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Glass and Ceramics

Figure Glass and Ceramics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Glass and Ceramics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Glass and Ceramics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Glass and Ceramics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

