Global Textile Printing Inks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The global Textile Printing Inks market will reach 587.4 Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Huntsman
Dupont
JK Group
Kornit
DyStar
SPGprints
BASF
Jay Chemical
Marabu
Dow Corning
EFI
Sensient
Magna Colours
Anajet
Print-Rite
Lanyu
Hongsam
INKBANK
TrendVision
INKWIN
Major applications as follows:
Clothing Industry
Textile Industry
Major Type as follows:
Reactive Dye Inks
Acidic Ink
Paint Ink
Dispersion & Sublimation Ink
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
