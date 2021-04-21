Global Lignosulphonate Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Lignosulfonates, or sulfonated lignin, (CAS number 8062-15-5) are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers: they are byproducts from the production of wood pulp using sulfite pulping. Most delignification in sulfite pulping involves acidic cleavage of ether bonds, which connect many of the constituents of lignin.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Sodium Lignosulfonate

Calcium Lignosulfonate

Magnesium Lignosulfonate

Others

By Application

Cement Additive

Animal Feed

Dyestuff

Others

By Company

Borregaard Lignotech

ALM India

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry

CIMV

Domtar Corporation

Hubei Zhengdong Chemical.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Sodium Lignosulfonate

Figure Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Calcium Lignosulfonate

Figure Calcium Lignosulfonate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Calcium Lignosulfonate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Calcium Lignosulfonate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Calcium Lignosulfonate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Magnesium Lignosulfonate

Figure Magnesium Lignosulfonate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Magnesium Lignosulfonate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Magnesium Lignosulfonate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Magnesium Lignosulfonate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

