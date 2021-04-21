Global Leather Specialty Chemical Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Leather specialty chemical include chemicals essentially required in the early stages of leather processing. It includes low sulphide unhairing agents, aldehyde tanning agents, chromium sulphate, fungicides, formic acid and so on. They play a vital role in the business. For example, formic acid lowers the pH value of skin and fungicides helps in preventing fungal growth in skin/hide.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Tanning & Dyeing

Beamhouse Chemicals

Finishing Chemicals

By Application

Footwear

Furniture

Auto

Garments

Gloves

By Company

Lanxess

Stahl

Balmer Lawrie

Pulcra-Chemicals

Zhejiang Communication

Brother Enterprises

Indofil

Chemtan Company

HARYANA

NICCA

Dalkem

Dadia Chemical Industries

Zschimmer & Schwarz

TFL

Sichuan Dowell Science and Technology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Tanning & Dyeing

Figure Tanning & Dyeing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Tanning & Dyeing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Tanning & Dyeing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Tanning & Dyeing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Beamhouse Chemicals

Figure Beamhouse Chemicals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Beamhouse Chemicals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Beamhouse Chemicals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Beamhouse Chemicals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Finishing Chemicals

Figure Finishing Chemicals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Finishing Chemicals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Finishing Chemicals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Finishing Chemicals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Footwear

Figure Footwear Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Footwear Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Footwear Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Footwear Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Furniture

Figure Furniture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Furniture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Furniture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Furniture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

