Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Lead-Acid battery uses a chemical reaction to do work on charge and produce a voltage between their output terminals. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. Stationary Lead-Acid battery widely used in UPS, Telecommunication applications, Utility/switchgear, etc.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

2 V

4 V

6 V

8 V

12V

16 V

Others

By Application

Telecommunication

Uninterruptible Power System

Utility/Switchgear

Emergency Lighting

Security System

Cable Television/Broadcasting

Oil and Gas

Renewable Energy

Railway Backup

Home/Residential Backup Power

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 2 V

Figure 2 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 2 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 2 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 2 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 4 V

Figure 4 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 4 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 4 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 4 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 6 V

Figure 6 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 6 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 6 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 6 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 8 V

Figure 8 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 8 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 8 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 8 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.5 12V

Figure 12V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 12V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 12V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 12V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.6 16 V

Figure 16 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 16 V Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 16 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 16 V Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.7 Others

By Company

Exide

Enersys

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology

Leoch

GS Yuasa Corporate

Hoppecke

Narada Power

Ritar Power

Amara Raja

Sacred Sun Power Sources

C&D Technologies

Trojan

THE FURUKAWA BATTERY

EAST PENN Manufacturing

Banner batteries

Coslight Technology

Haze

NorthStar Battery

CGB

First National Battery

Midac Power

BNB Battery

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

