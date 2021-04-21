COVID-19 World Solder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Solder, a fusible metal alloy, is used to create a permanent bond between metal workpieces. As solder must be melted in order to adhere to and connect the pieces together, a suitable alloy for use as solder will have a lower melting point than the pieces it is intended to join. Besides, whenever possible, the solder should also be resistant to oxidative and corrosive effects that would degrade the joint over time.

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Leaded Solder

Lead-free Solder

By End-User / Application

Electrical Products

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Communication

Others

By Company

Kester

Henkel

AIM

KOKI

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Senju Metal Industry

Heraeus

Nihon Superior

Almit Technology

Qualitek International

Indium

Shenmao Technology

Solderwell Advanced Materials

Huachuang

Tongfang Tech

Qida

Shengdao Tin

Shenzhen Bright

GuangDong Jiatian Stannum

Yonganflux

