Global Kojic Acid Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Kojic acid with the chemical name 5-hydroxy-2-hydroxymethyl-4-pyrone is produced by several species of fungi, especially Aspergillus oryzae, which has the Japanese common name koji. It is a by-product in the fermentation process of malting rice, for use in the manufacturing of sake, the Japanese rice wine. 13C-Labeling studies have revealed at least two pathways to kojic acid. In the usual route, dehydratase enzymes convert glucose to kojic acid. Pentoses are also viable precursors in which case dihydroxyacetone is invoked as an intermediate.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Normal
Ultra-high Pure
By Application
Cosmetics
Food Additive
Medicine Material
Others
By Company
Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co
Sansho Seiyaku
Hubei Artec Biotechnology Co
Syder
Sichuan Huamai Technology
Chengdu Jinkai
Hubei Xiangxi Chemical
Triveni Interchem
Hubei Hongjing
Hubei Xinxinjiali Bio-tech
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Normal
Figure Normal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Normal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Normal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Normal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Ultra-high Pure
Figure Ultra-high Pure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Ultra-high Pure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Ultra-high Pure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Ultra-high Pure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Cosmetics
Figure Cosmetics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Cosmetics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Cosmetics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Cosmetics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Food Additive
Figure Food Additive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Food Additive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Food Additive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Food Additive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Medicine Material
Figure Medicine Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Medicine Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Medicine Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Medicine Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
