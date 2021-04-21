Influenza Diagnostics Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario 2026

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 646.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Influenza is an infectious respiratory infection caused via flu viruses. Each year seasonal influenza affects millions of people leading thousands of hospitalizations and flu-related deaths. As per the World Health Organization report 2019, every year there are an estimated 1 billion cases Influenza, about 3-5 million severe cases of influenza, and 290 000-650 000 influenza-associated respiratory deaths worldwide. Influenza outbreaks have encouraged healthcare authorities across the world to upsurge the capacity of influenza diagnosis, which is further contributing towards the adoption of influenza diagnostics. Global influenza diagnostic market growth is mainly driven by aspects such as the growing incidence of influenza, growing in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the growing demand for faster diagnosis. Furthermore, the increasing approvals of influenza diagnostic products by governing authorities is expected to create significant growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. For instance, Abbott Laboratories received FDA clearance for ID NOW Influenza A & B 2 Assay product in 2018. Similarly, Quidel Corporation received FDA clearance for QuickVue Influenza A+B Test product. However, complex regulatory framework for the approval of new diagnostic tests impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Influenza Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing prevalence of influenza and advanced healthcare facilities in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Influenza Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

DiaSorin S.p.A

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Test type:

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

By End user:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Other End-User

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Influenza Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Test type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Influenza Diagnostics Market, by End user, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Dynamics

3.1. Influenza Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Test type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Test type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Influenza Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Traditional Diagnostic Tests

5.4.2. Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Chapter 6. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market, by End user

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market by End user, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End user 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Influenza Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

