Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Isoparaffin is a synthetic solvent with a unique combination of flash point, evaporation rate and boiling range. It is produced by using a carefully controlled process condition and feedstocks which give the resulting Isoparaffin a consistent structure, composition, performance properties and low impurities. It is odorless hence it suitable for use in printing inks, hand cleaners, odorless paints, photocopiers, dry cleaning, household sprays, fragrant polishes and wallpaper manufacture.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

C8

C12

C16

C20

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care

Others

By Company

Shell

ExxonMobil Chemical

Idemitsu

Total

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

INEOS

Braskem

Luan Group

RB Products

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 C8

Figure C8 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure C8 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure C8 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure C8 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 C12

Figure C12 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure C12 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure C12 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure C12 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 C16

Figure C16 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure C16 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure C16 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure C16 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 C20

Figure C20 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure C20 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure C20 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure C20 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.5 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

