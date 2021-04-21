Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Isoparaffin is a synthetic solvent with a unique combination of flash point, evaporation rate and boiling range. It is produced by using a carefully controlled process condition and feedstocks which give the resulting Isoparaffin a consistent structure, composition, performance properties and low impurities. It is odorless hence it suitable for use in printing inks, hand cleaners, odorless paints, photocopiers, dry cleaning, household sprays, fragrant polishes and wallpaper manufacture.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
C8
C12
C16
C20
Others
By Application
Paints & Coatings
Metalworking
Agrochemical Formulation
Polymers
Cleaning
Personal Care
Others
By Company
Shell
ExxonMobil Chemical
Idemitsu
Total
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
INEOS
Braskem
Luan Group
RB Products
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 C8
Figure C8 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure C8 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure C8 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure C8 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 C12
Figure C12 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure C12 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure C12 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure C12 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 C16
Figure C16 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure C16 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure C16 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure C16 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 C20
Figure C20 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure C20 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure C20 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure C20 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.5 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
