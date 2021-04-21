Global Iodine Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Iodine is, as a commercial product, solid and heavy like metal and has black-purple luster. It easily sublimates at the room temperature and has a peculiar odor.Iodine is widely used in food, medicine, industry, agriculture, national defense, and many other cutting-edge technology industries.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Saltpeter Minera Iodine
Underground Brine Iodine
Seaweed Iodine
By Application
X-ray Contrast Media
Pharmaceuticals
Iodophors and PVP-I
LCD Screens
Animal Nutrition
Others
By Company
SQM
Cosayach
Ise Chemicals
Algorta Norte S.A.
Godo Shigen
Iochem
Nippoh Chemicals
RB Energy
Toho Earthtech
Iofina
Wengfu
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
