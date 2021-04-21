Global Iodine Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Iodine is, as a commercial product, solid and heavy like metal and has black-purple luster. It easily sublimates at the room temperature and has a peculiar odor.Iodine is widely used in food, medicine, industry, agriculture, national defense, and many other cutting-edge technology industries.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Saltpeter Minera Iodine

Underground Brine Iodine

Seaweed Iodine

By Application

X-ray Contrast Media

Pharmaceuticals

Iodophors and PVP-I

LCD Screens

Animal Nutrition

Others

By Company

SQM

Cosayach

Ise Chemicals

Algorta Norte S.A.

Godo Shigen

Iochem

Nippoh Chemicals

RB Energy

Toho Earthtech

Iofina

Wengfu

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Saltpeter Minera Iodine

Figure Saltpeter Minera Iodine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Saltpeter Minera Iodine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Saltpeter Minera Iodine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Saltpeter Minera Iodine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Underground Brine Iodine

Figure Underground Brine Iodine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Underground Brine Iodine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Underground Brine Iodine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Underground Brine Iodine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Seaweed Iodine

Figure Seaweed Iodine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Seaweed Iodine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Seaweed Iodine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Seaweed Iodine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 X-ray Contrast Media

Figure X-ray Contrast Media Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure X-ray Contrast Media Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure X-ray Contrast Media Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure X-ray Contrast Media Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

