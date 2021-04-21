COVID-19 World Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Anode materials are the negative electrode in lithium-ion batteries and are paired with cathode materials in a lithium-ion cell. The anode materials in lithium-ion cells act as the host where they reversibly allow lithium-ion intercalation / de-intercalation during charge / discharge cycles.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Natural Graphite
Synthetic Graphite
Others
By End-User / Application
Power Battery
Energy Storage Battery
Digital Battery
Others
By Company
BTR New Energy
Hitachi Chem
Shanshan Tech
JFE
Mitsubishi Chem
Nippon Carbon
Zichen Tech
Kureha
ZETO
Sinuo Industrial Development
Morgan AM&T Hairong
Chengdu Xingneng New Materials
Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development
HGL
Shinzoom
CHNM
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
….. continued
