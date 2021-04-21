Global Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Infant formula milk powder, also called cow milk infant formula, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from milk powder (mixed with water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act(FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Regular Infant Formula
Specialty Infant Formula
By Application
Infant Formula (0-6 months)
Follow-on Formula (6-12 months)
Growing-up Formula (12-36 months)
By Company
Nestle
Mead Johnson
Danone
Abbott
FrieslandCampina
Heinz
Bellamy
Topfer
HiPP
Perrigo
Arla
Holle
Fonterra
Westland Dairy
Pinnacle
Meiji
Yili
Biostime
Yashili
Feihe
Brightdairy
Beingmate
Wonderson
Synutra
Wissun
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Regular Infant Formula
Figure Regular Infant Formula Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Regular Infant Formula Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Regular Infant Formula Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Regular Infant Formula Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Specialty Infant Formula
Figure Specialty Infant Formula Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Specialty Infant Formula Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Specialty Infant Formula Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Specialty Infant Formula Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Infant Formula (0-6 months)
Figure Infant Formula (0-6 months) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Infant Formula (0-6 months) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Infant Formula (0-6 months) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Infant Formula (0-6 months) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Follow-on Formula (6-12 months)
Figure Follow-on Formula (6-12 months) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Follow-on Formula (6-12 months) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Follow-on Formula (6-12 months) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Follow-on Formula (6-12 months) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Growing-up Formula (12-36 months)
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
