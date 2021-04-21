COVID-19 World Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Ammonium Persulfate is a white, crystalline, odourless salt consisting of technically pure ammonium peroxodisulfate. It is a strong oxidizing agent that is used in polymer chemistry, as an etchant, and as a cleaning and bleaching agent. In this industry field, many manufacturers produce APS along with PPS and SPS, some of the APS are sold to their distributors and customers while some of the APS are used to produce PPS and SPS. In this report, the APS include all APS no matter they are sold or used for the PPS and SPS production.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ammonium Persulfate (APS) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Ammonium Persulfate (APS) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Purity<99.0%

Purity≥99.0%

By End-User / Application

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Petroleum Industry

Textile Industry

Others

By Company

United Initiators

PeroxyChem

Fujian ZhanHua Chemical

Yatai Electrochemistry

Ak-Kim

Hebei Jiheng Group

Huaxing Chemicals

MGC Group

Shaanxi Baohua Technologies

Ansin Chemicals

VR Persulfates

Hongguan Chemical

ABC Chemicals

Stars Chemical

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

….. continued

