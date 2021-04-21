COVID-19 World Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Ammonium Persulfate is a white, crystalline, odourless salt consisting of technically pure ammonium peroxodisulfate. It is a strong oxidizing agent that is used in polymer chemistry, as an etchant, and as a cleaning and bleaching agent. In this industry field, many manufacturers produce APS along with PPS and SPS, some of the APS are sold to their distributors and customers while some of the APS are used to produce PPS and SPS. In this report, the APS include all APS no matter they are sold or used for the PPS and SPS production.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ammonium Persulfate (APS) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Ammonium Persulfate (APS) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Purity<99.0%
Purity≥99.0%
By End-User / Application
Chemical Industry
Electronic Industry
Petroleum Industry
Textile Industry
Others
By Company
United Initiators
PeroxyChem
Fujian ZhanHua Chemical
Yatai Electrochemistry
Ak-Kim
Hebei Jiheng Group
Huaxing Chemicals
MGC Group
Shaanxi Baohua Technologies
Ansin Chemicals
VR Persulfates
Hongguan Chemical
ABC Chemicals
Stars Chemical
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
….. continued
