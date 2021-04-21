COVID-19 World Ammonium Chloride Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is an inorganic, mildly acidic, white crystalline salt compound that is highly soluble in water. The mineral is commonly formed on burning coal dumps due to condensation of coal-derived gases. It is also found around some types of volcanic vents. It is used as a flavoring agent in licorice. Ammonium chloride is the product from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5773228-covid-19-world-ammonium-chloride-market-research-report

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ammonium Chloride , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Ammonium Chloride market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

ALSO READ: https://coek.info/pdf-global-eubiotics-market-research-report-forecast-till-2023.html

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

By End-User / Application

Biology and Agriculture

Buffer Solution

Pyrotechnics

Textile and Leather

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Global-High-Brightness-LED-Market-Trends-Active-Key-Players-and-Growth-Projection-Up-to-2023-03-16

Metalwork

Food

Others

By Company

BASF

Dallas Group

Central Glass

Tuticorin Alkali

Tinco

Hubei Yihua

Jinshan Chemical

CNSG

HEBANG

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical

Haohua Junhua Group

Jiangsu Debang Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Dahua Group

Shindoo

Shannxi Xinghua

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical

Hangzhou Longshan Chemical

Sichuan Guangyu Chemical

Gansu Jinchang

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer

YNCC

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Ammonium Chloride Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105