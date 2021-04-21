COVID-19 World Ammonium Chloride Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is an inorganic, mildly acidic, white crystalline salt compound that is highly soluble in water. The mineral is commonly formed on burning coal dumps due to condensation of coal-derived gases. It is also found around some types of volcanic vents. It is used as a flavoring agent in licorice. Ammonium chloride is the product from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Agriculture Grade
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
By End-User / Application
Biology and Agriculture
Buffer Solution
Pyrotechnics
Textile and Leather
Metalwork
Food
Others
By Company
BASF
Dallas Group
Central Glass
Tuticorin Alkali
Tinco
Hubei Yihua
Jinshan Chemical
CNSG
HEBANG
Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical
Haohua Junhua Group
Jiangsu Debang Chemical
Jiangsu Huachang Chemical
Dahua Group
Shindoo
Shannxi Xinghua
Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical
Liuzhou Chemical
Hangzhou Longshan Chemical
Sichuan Guangyu Chemical
Gansu Jinchang
Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer
YNCC
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Ammonium Chloride Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Ammonium Chloride Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
….. continued
