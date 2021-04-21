Biochips Product Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Trends & Growth Forecast 2026

Global Biochips Product Market is valued approximately at USD 15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. In recent years, the demand for biochips products has been witnessed significant growth in the healthcare sector. Biochips are a type of miniaturized medical device used in molecular laboratories to perform several biochemical reactions simultaneously. Biochips are often used in the rapid screening of biological analytes for a wide range of applications such as drug screening and development, and molecular diagnostics. It is designed with the help of microarray and microfluidic technologies, among which digital microfluid biochip is extremely effective, and has gained immense popularity in the biochemical field. Further, biochips possess some unique features including, integrated intelligence, speed, low cost, complexity and redundancy. Owed to these benefits, they are extensively utilized for the detection of cancer & other diseases, and to offer personalized medicines in the industry. Thus, rise in the prevalence of cancer and immunological disorders, increasing adoption of personalized medicine and growing number of elderly populations are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040.This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for biochips product to screening cancer cells, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, high cost of biochip and lack of awareness about it in emerging nations are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Biochips Product market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and cardiac disorder, along with the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the large presence of aging population and improvement in patient awareness about biochips in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

DNA Chips

Lab-on-a-Chips

Protein Chips

Other Arrays

By Fabrication Technology:

Microarrays

Microfluidics

By End-User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Biochips Product Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

