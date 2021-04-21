COVID-19 World Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Anhydrous hydrofluoric acid also called anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is a toxic, corrosive, nonflammable, liquefied gas packaged in cylinders under its own vapor pressure of 14.1 psia at 70 °F.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Content ≥99.99 %
Content ≥99.90 %
Content ≥99.70 %
By End-User / Application
Chemical Industry
Mining & Metallurgical
Etching
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Company
Solvay
Honeywell
Ineos
Derivados del Flúor
Airproducts
Morita
Sinochem Lantian
Sanmei Chemical
Yingpeng Chemical
Do-Fluoride Chemicals
Dongyue Group
Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical
Shaowu Huaxin Chemical
Juhua Group
3F
Fubao Group
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
….. continued
