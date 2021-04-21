COVID-19 World Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

An important tool for high-resolution structure determination for NMR spectroscopy is the use of stable isotopically labeled biomolecules. By either selectively or uniformly incorporating stable isotopes into proteins, the user is able to significantly reduce the complexity of their spectra. D Labeled Biomolecules, 15N, and deuterium are the most common isotopes incorporated into proteins. Microbial expression systems, cell-free extracts, peptide synthesis and custom synthesis provide a variety of options for accomplishing the incorporation of the labels. Microbial expression systems are cell-based protein expression systems in which the microbes are grown in either a defined or complex media with D Labeled Biomolecules labeled glucoses and 15N Labeled Biomoleculeslabeled ammonium salts as the sole sources of carbon and nitrogen respectively. Ease of use, adaptability and high protein yields have made these expression systems the most popular technique for stable isotope incorporation. Cell-free extracts and custom synthesis also present their own individual advantages with the use of uniformly or selectively labeled amino acids. Cell-free extracts allow the user to more readily implement high-throughput in vitro protein expression as many proteins are difficult to express in vivo due to complications such as toxicity. Custom synthesis allows for unique, site-specific incorporation of isotopes into peptides allowing the user to study distinct structural regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5773237-covid-19-world-stable-isotope-labeled-biomolecules-market

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

ALSO READ: https://tradove.com/blog/COVID19-Impact-On-Organic-Tea-Market-Forecast-Growth-Business-Prospects-and-Forecast-To-2024.html

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

ALSO READ: https://instantavenuetidalwave.tumblr.com/post/645837212852879360/semiconductor-ip-market-2021-global-key-players

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

D Labeled Biomolecules

15N Labeled Biomolecules

13C Labeled Biomolecules

Others

By End-User / Application

Scientific Research

Medical

Industrial

Others

By Company

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LGC Standards

Toronto Research Chemicals

IsoLife

WITEGA Laboratorien

Omicron Biochemicals

Icon Isotopes

Medical Isotopes

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105