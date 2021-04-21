Global Mining Explosives Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Industrial explosives are high hazard blasting explosives primarily used in the mining and construction industry. Among them, mining explosive occupies the largest market share, and it can be widely used in coal mining, quarrying mining, nonmetal mining and metal mining. Coal mining is the most important application area of mining explosive.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)

ANFO

Emulsion Explosive

By Application

Coal Mining

Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining

Metal Mining

By Company

Orica

MAXAM

AEL

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

ENAEX

Sasol

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Solar Explosives

Gezhouba Explosive

EPC Groupe

Anhui Jiangnan

Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

Nanling Civil Explosive

BME Mining

NOF Corporation

IDEAL

Sichuan Yahua

AUSTIN

Kailong Chemical

Leiming Kehua

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

