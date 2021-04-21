Global Mining Explosives Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Industrial explosives are high hazard blasting explosives primarily used in the mining and construction industry. Among them, mining explosive occupies the largest market share, and it can be widely used in coal mining, quarrying mining, nonmetal mining and metal mining. Coal mining is the most important application area of mining explosive.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)
ANFO
Emulsion Explosive
By Application
Coal Mining
Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining
Metal Mining
By Company
Orica
MAXAM
AEL
IPL (Dyno Nobel)
ENAEX
Sasol
Yunnan Civil Explosive
Solar Explosives
Gezhouba Explosive
EPC Groupe
Anhui Jiangnan
Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
Nanling Civil Explosive
BME Mining
NOF Corporation
IDEAL
Sichuan Yahua
AUSTIN
Kailong Chemical
Leiming Kehua
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)
Figure Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 ANFO
Figure ANFO Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure ANFO Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure ANFO Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure ANFO Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Emulsion Explosive
Figure Emulsion Explosive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Emulsion Explosive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Emulsion Explosive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Emulsion Explosive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Coal Mining
Figure Coal Mining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Coal Mining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Coal Mining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Coal Mining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
