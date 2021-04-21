COVID-19 World Ammonia Alum Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Ammonium alum has the formula NH4Al(SO4)2·12H2O. Ammonium alum is used for many of the same purposes as potassium alum and soda alum. Ammonium alum finds applications in tanning, dyeing textiles, making textiles flame retardant, in the manufacture of porcelain cements and vegetable glues, in water purification and in some deodorants.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5773226-covid-19-world-ammonia-alum-market-research-report

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ammonia Alum , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Ammonia Alum market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

ALSO READ: http://www.techreviewer.co.uk/?p=378644

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Ammonia Alum Powder

Ammonia Alum Granules

By End-User / Application

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical Field

Food Field

Others

ALSO READ: https://researchreports12.blogspot.com/2021/03/high-brightness-led-market-swot.html

By Company

HengyangJianheng

ZiboYiqiang

Jiangsu Zhongya

Zibo Dazhong Chemical

Zibo Guangzhenglvyan

Hubei Hongyunlong

Pengcheng Chemical

Landing Chemical

Zibo east MAO

Assent

National Chemical

AMAR NARAIN

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Ammonia Alum Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Ammonia Alum Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Ammonia Alum Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Ammonia Alum Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ammonia Alum Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ammonia Alum Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ammonia Alum Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Ammonia Alum Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105