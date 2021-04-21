COVID-19 World Sodium Sulfate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Sodium sulfate, or sodium sulphate (Na2SO4); is one of the basic raw materials used in detergent, paper, glass, textile and chemical industries and used in all types of detergents (except liquid detergents) as a filling material. Further, it is one of the ingredients of the frit in the glass industry. Sodium sulfate is widely used for the manufacturing of pulps in the paper industry, for the textile dyeing in the textile sector and for the various chemical substances in the chemical sector as well as animal feeding stuff.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sodium Sulfate , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sodium Sulfate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Natural Type

Synthetic Type

By End-User / Application

Soaps and detergents

Kraft Pulping

Textiles

Glass

Carpet Cleaners

Food Preservatives

Oil Recovery

By Company

NaFine Chemical Industry Group

Sichuan Union Xinli Chemcial

Huaian Salt Chemical

Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

MINERA DE SANTA MARTA

Alkim Alkali

Lenzing Group

S.A. SULQUISA

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals

Hunan Light Industry & Salt Industry Group

Perstorp

China National Salt Jintan

Cordenka

Adisseo

