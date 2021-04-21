Automotive Mufflers Market Key Players: AP Exhaust Technologies, Inc., Benteler International AG, BOSAL Group, Eberspächer Group, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG, FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO. ,LTD., SANGO Co. , Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Yutaka Giken Co. , Ltd.

The Automotive Mufflers Market Research study is segmented into several key countries covering U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The research report on the Automotive Mufflers Market is a deep analysis of the market. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the changing market situations. The report covers all the necessary information required by new entrants as well as the existing players to gain deeper insight.

Mufflers are the automotive devices that reduce the noise released by the exhaust of the internal combustion engine. Automotive mufflers decrease noise production by permitting exhaust gases to pass through passages. These devices have the properties of absorptive mufflers as well as reactive mufflers. The absorptive mufflers focus on reducing unwanted sound energy through absorption. On the other h and , reactive mufflers make use of destructive interference to reduce noise emissions.

Automotive Mufflers Market – key companies profiled:

1. AP Exhaust Technologies, Inc.

2. Benteler International AG

3. BOSAL Group

4. Eberspächer Group

5. Faurecia

6. Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG

7. FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO. ,LTD.

8. SANGO Co. , Ltd.

9. Tenneco Inc.

10. Yutaka Giken Co. , Ltd.

