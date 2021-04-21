COVID-19 World Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Aluminum Nitride (AlN) is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Aluminum Nitride (AIN) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Aluminum Nitride (AIN) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Direct nitridation method
Carbothermal reduction and nitridation method
By End-User / Application
Electrical component
Thermal conductive material
Others
By Company
Tokuyama Corporation
H.C. Starck
Toyo Aluminium K.K.
Accumet Materials
Surmet Corp
THRUTEK Applied Materials
HeFei MoK Advanced Material
Eno High-Tech Material
Pengcheng Special Ceramics
Desunmet Ceramic Material
Maite Kechuang
