COVID-19 World Aluminum Lithium Alloys Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Aluminum Lithium Alloys is one kind of alloys which mainly includes aluminum and lithium, it also have some other elements, like copper, zirconium and so on. The key composition is aluminum and it occupies higher than 95%. Aluminum–lithium alloys (Al-Li) are a series of alloys of aluminum and lithium, often also including copper and zirconium. Since lithium is the least dense elemental metal these alloys are significantly less dense than aluminum. Commercial Al–Li alloys contain up to 2.45% by weight of lithium.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Aluminum Lithium Alloys , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Aluminum Lithium Alloys market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

2 Series

8 Series

Others

By End-User / Application

Aeronautics

Astronautics

Others

By Company

Alcoa

Rio Tinto Alcan

Constellium

KUMZ

Aleris

FMC

Southwest Aluminum

