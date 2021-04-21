Linear Actuators Market -Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2030

Global Linear Actuators Market: Overview

Linear actuators help in the process of conversion of energy into motions of straight line, usually in positioning applications. Most of these actuators are either electro-mechanical or its mechanical devices providing accurate positioning and controlled movement. These actuators are mainly utilized in valves, computer peripherals, industrial machinery, and other areas where there is a need for linear motion. Rising demand from end users are likely to work in favour of the global linear actuators market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. Linear actuators usually generate push and pull action, which is why it is gaining traction with the increasing automation in various industries.

There has been an increased demand for electric linear actuators from the automotive sector, which is estimated to play an important role in the rapid growth of the global linear actuators market in the near future. Utilized in various applications, such as robotic dispensing, assembly pressing, clamping and fixtures, and robotic spot welding, these actuators find increasing use in the automotive industry. Electric linear actuators are free from chronic leaks and are quite low-priced, which is why automotive manufacturers are adopting them. In addition, these actuators facilitate hassle-free integration with various components and are capable of high load capacity. These benefits are estimated to trigger expansion of the global linear actuators market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Type, end use, and region are the three vital parameters that have been considered for the segmentation of the global linear actuators market.

Global Linear Actuators Market: Notable Developments

One pertinent development of this market is mentioned below and it has left a positive impact on the said market:

In October 2018, US-based manufacturer of products of mechanical power transmission, Altra Industrial Motion Corportaion, made acquisition of four operating companies from Fortive, American industrial technology conglomerate. Automotive and Specialty platform of Fortive, comprising Portescap and Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Thomson, and Kollmorgen were combined with Altra Industrial Motion Corporation.

Some of the well-known players in the global linear actuators market are listed below:

Burr Engineering & Development Company

Helix Linear Technologies, Inc

Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation

BEI Kimco Magnetics

Rollon India Pvt. Ltd.

Tusk Direct, Inc.

Global Linear Actuators Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned factors are projected to give a glimpse into the nature of the business pertaining to the global linear actuators market over the assessment period, from 2020 to 2030.

Rapid Industrialization and Factory Automation to Facilitate Rapid Growth of the Market

Growing automation in manufacturing industry is anticipated to trigger growth of the global linear actuators market over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030. Integration of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and complete automation of factories constitute industrial objectives. Growing industrialization across the globe, especially in the developing countries is likely to open up new growth avenues for the global linear actuators market over the assessment timeframe. In an attempt to achieve increased efficiency, many companies are replacing already existing actuators with the newer versions, which is likely to drive the demand for linear actuators in the near future.

Global Linear Actuators Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is estimated to come up as one of the leading regions in the global linear actuators market and is estimated to remain so over the assessment timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. In addition to that, manufacturing of linear actuators from Asia Pacific countries to North America is likely to work in favor of the regional market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be another promising region in the market due to rapid industrialization across the globe.

The global linear actuators market is segmented as:

Type

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Electric

End Use

Automotive

Medical/Healthcare

Furniture

Mining

Steel

Water and Wastewater Management

Construction

IT/Semiconductor

Military

Agriculture

Chemical

Petrochemical

