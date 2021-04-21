Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players 2026

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market is valued approximately USD 11,730 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Clinical chemistry is the field of clinical pathology that deals with the evaluation and analysis of body fluids, which are beneficial in the diagnosis and therapeutics of diseases. The clinical chemistry analyzers are use in mechanisms such as ion-selective potentiometry, latex agglutination, and photometric & colorimetric testing to analyze the body fluids (i.e. blood serum, plasma, and urine). They are primarily used for testing the metabolic functions to perceive the diseases such as diabetes and drugs-of-abuse testing. Several kinds of the clinical analyzers can be accessed such as benchtop analyzers and compact bedside models, generally with fewer test options and high-input floor-based units. Rising incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, growing healthcare expenditure and increase in the number of reagent rental agreements are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), the number of adults with diabetes was estimated around 415 million in 2015, and this number is projected to grow to almost 578 million by 2030, globally. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, requirement of high capital investments, along with the stringent regulatory policies for medical devices are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the supportive government initiatives for clinical chemistry and high implementation of practice guidelines enacted by healthcare organizations present in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increasingly becoming saturated manufacturers and suppliers of clinical chemistry analyzers products in the emerging countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens AG

Elitech Group

Horiba, Ltd.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Analyzers

Reagents

Others

By Test Type:

Basic Metabolic Panels

Electrolyte Panels

Liver Panels

Lipid Profiles

Others

By End-User:

Academic Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by Test Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Dynamics

3.1. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Analyzers

5.4.2. Reagents

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by Test Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Test Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Test Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Basic Metabolic Panels

