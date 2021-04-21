Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Regional Forecast 2026

Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market is valued approximately USD 92 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Neurotrophic Keratitis (NK) is a neurodegenerative disease caused by the injury of trigeminal nerve that affects the cornea of an eye. In this disease, the patient drops the corneal sensitivity and thus cornea is unprotected to damages without treatment. If this disease is not treated and diagnosed properly, the patient can loss permanent eye vision. The treatment of neurotrophic keratitis is done by a team that includes neurologists, ophthalmologists and corneal specialists. Treatments are available based on the severity of the disease. Neurotrophic Keratitis treatment comprises topical antibiotics, bandage contact lenses, preservative artificial tears, amniotic membrane transplantation, keratoplasty, Recombinant human nerve growth factor (rhNGF), and so on. Growing number of approvals for new product innovation from regulatory authorities, with the huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel treatments are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2018, Dompe farmaceutici S.p.A. has received approval for cenegermin topical eyes drop from FDA, which is a recombinant human nerve growth factor for the therapy of neurotrophic keratitis. The cenegermin has also obtained an Orphan Drug designation, Breakthrough Therapy designation and Fast Track status from the FDA. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of Neurotrophic Keratitis market around the world. However, low healthcare budget in some of the developing countries is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Neurotrophic Keratitis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising product approvals, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increase in R&D activities in neurotrophic keratitis in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to growing geriatric population and increasing government investments in healthcare and R&D present in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allergan, Plc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Bayer AG

CooperVision

Dompe farmaceutici S.p.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

ReGenTree, LLC.

Walgreens

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type:

Preservative Free Artificial Tears

Topical Antibiotics

Amniotic Membrane Transplantation

Tarsorrhaphy

Recombinant Human Nerve Growth Factor (rhNGF)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market, by Treatment Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Dynamics

3.1. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market, by Treatment Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market by Treatment Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Treatment Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Preservative Free Artificial Tears

5.4.2. Topical Antibiotics

5.4.3. Amniotic Membrane Transplantation

5.4.4. Tarsorrhaphy

5.4.5. Recombinant Human Nerve Growth Factor (rhNGF)

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Neurotrophic Keratitis Market

6.2.1. U.S. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market

