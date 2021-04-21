COVID-19 World Cable Assembly Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Also known as a wire harness, cable harness, wiring assembly, or wiring loom, a cable assembly is a grouping of cables or wires that transmits signals or electrical power. In binding the cables together, a cable assembly works to prevent disruption to the signal that might be caused by vibration, abrasion, moisture, fire, or electrical malfunctions (sometimes called shorts). A cable assembly can be created using a number of different casings — straps, cable ties, cable lacing, sleeves, electrical tape, conduit, braiding, a weave of extruded string, or a combination of the these materials – but the purpose is always to increase the efficiency of the products. Cable assemblies are designed according to geometric and electrical requirements, which are translated into a diagram that is used in the preparation and assembly of the harness. First the wires are cut to the desired length followed by a marking process (either manual or automated) for identification purposes. Next, the wires are stripped to expose their metal cores and assembled together with any extra terminals or connectors housings required. The bundle is then clamped onto a form board or assembly fixture. This finished mass is fitted with any protective sleeves, conduit, or extruded yarn. The entire process is usually completed by hand because of the intricate processing required at various stages of production, such as routing the wires through sleeves, taping, crimping terminals onto wires, inserting one sleeve into another, and fastening the strands with tape, clamps, or cable ties.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Data cable assembly

High Speed Cable Assembly

Conventional Cable Assembly

By End-User / Application

Communications

Medical Equipment

Machine

Automotive

Others

By Company

TE Connectivity

Molex

WL Gore & Associates

Amphenol DC Electronics

Epec

PSC Electronics

FCI

RF Cable Assembly

Minnesota Wire

Fischer Connectors SA

Times Microwave Systems

Carrio Cabling

Walker Component Group

Micro-Coax

CMA

Samtec

Actronix

TPC Wire & Cable

Smiths Microwave

TMB

3M

