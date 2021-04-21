COVID-19 World Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Sodium n-cocoyl glycinate is a kind of amino acid-based surfactant. It’s widely used in personal care. Generally it is classified as skin conditioning hair conditioning cleansing. There are two types sodium n-cocoyl glycinate in the market: liquid type and solid type. The typical liquid type is a sodium n-cocoyl glycinate solution with 30% solid content. The solid type product is much more expensive than liquid type. For statistical entire market, the price and production of solid types product is convert to 30% solid content solution in this report.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Solution

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Powder

By End-User / Application

Shower gel

Facial cleanser

Shampoo

Others

By Company

Ajinomoto

Clariant

Sino Lion

Miwon

Galaxy

Solvay

Tinci

DELTA

Bafeorii Chem

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

…continued

