COVID-19 World Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Sodium n-cocoyl glycinate is a kind of amino acid-based surfactant. It’s widely used in personal care. Generally it is classified as skin conditioning hair conditioning cleansing. There are two types sodium n-cocoyl glycinate in the market: liquid type and solid type. The typical liquid type is a sodium n-cocoyl glycinate solution with 30% solid content. The solid type product is much more expensive than liquid type. For statistical entire market, the price and production of solid types product is convert to 30% solid content solution in this report.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Solution
Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Powder
By End-User / Application
Shower gel
Facial cleanser
Shampoo
Others
By Company
Ajinomoto
Clariant
Sino Lion
Miwon
Galaxy
Solvay
Tinci
DELTA
Bafeorii Chem
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
…continued
