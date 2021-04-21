COVID-19 World Almond Oil Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Almond Oil is an oil expressed from the nuts of almond tree. It is used as an emollient in skin creams and is also used to soften ear wax. The tree is native to SW Asia but is widely grown in warm regions for its nuts. Almond trees grow to an average height of 7 m; they have attractive pink flowers and are grown for ornament in cooler regions. The sweet almond oil, or Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis is pressed from the ripe seeds (nut) of the almond tree. It is a versatile, carrier oil, good for all skin types. Ground almonds make for excellent natural abrasives. Moist with Sweet Almond Oil, ground almonds help replenish the oils lost from the skin during the cleansing process; being rather soft in texture, they produce a gentle massaging effect in exfoliators. Almond Oil is very lubricating and can relieve itching and inflammation; a wonderful, natural moisturizer for ‘dishpan’ hands and chapped skin.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Almond Oil , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Almond Oil market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Sweet Almond Oil

Bitter Almond Oil

By End-User / Application

Cosmetic

Food

Carrier Oils

By Company

Flora

AAK Natural Oils

OSE

Caloy

ESI

Huiles Bertin (FR)

A.N.V Foods Pvt Ltd (IN)

K. K. Enterprise

NowFoods

Proteco Oils

OLIOFORA

Plimon

Aura Cacia

Humco

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Almond Oil Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Almond Oil Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Almond Oil Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Almond Oil Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Almond Oil Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Almond Oil Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Almond Oil Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Almond Oil Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

….. continued

