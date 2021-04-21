COVID-19 World Allulose Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Allulose (Psicose) is a low calorie sugar, which offers the taste and texture of sugar but with 90 percent fewer calories than full caloric sugar. Allulose is a C-3 epimer of fructose, and has the same molecular formula as fructose and glucose. As a substance that exists in nature, allulose is found in small quantities injackfruit, figs, raisins and wheat and is naturally present in small quantities in foods including caramel sauce, maple syrup and brown sugar. Allulose has similar physical characteristics as a typical monosaccharide.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Allulose , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Allulose market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Liquid Form Allulose

Powder Form Allulose

By End-User / Application

Beverages

Confectionery

Dairy

By Company

Matsutani Chemical

CJ CheilJedang

Tate&Lyle

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Allulose Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Allulose Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Allulose Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Allulose Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Allulose Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Allulose Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Allulose Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

….. continued

