COVID-19 World Alkylation Catalysts Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Alkylation is the transfer of an alkyl group from one molecule to another. Alkylation of isobutane with olefins in the petroleum is an important industrial process to improve the octane number. As the most usually liquid acid catalysts, concentrated sulfuric acid (H2SO4) and hydrofluoric acid (HF) have potential environmental problem especially for the HF alkylation process.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Liquid Aluminum Chlorohydrate

Solid Aluminum Chlorohydrate

Others

By End-User / Application

BOD and COD Removal

Nutrient Removal

Suspended Solids Removal

Others

By Company

Chemtrade

Kemira

GEO

USALCO

Summit Chemical

Holland Company

Contec Srl

Gulbrandsen Chemicals

ALTIVIA

Jiangyin Youhao Chemical

Wuxi Bisheng Water Treatment

FIRST

