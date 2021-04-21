COVID-19 World Sodium Metabisulfite Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Sodium metabisulphite, popularly known as Disodium or Sodium pyrosulphite, is predominantly used as a food additive and reducing agent. The characteristic solubility in water and glycerine makes Sodium metabisulphite an ideal candidate for various industrial applications.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sodium Metabisulfite , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Sodium Metabisulfite market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Non-food Grade
Food Grade
By End-User / Application
Pharmaceutical
Water treatment
Paper and pulp industry
Photographic and film industry
Others
By Company
BASF
Dow Chemical
Solvay
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd
Ultramarines India (P) Ltd
Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
…continued
