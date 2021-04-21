COVID-19 World Agricultural Fumigants Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolve in the water in the soil where they kill pests, and also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks and mites, nematodes, slugs and snails and fungal diseases. In the report, the statistics refer to agricultural fumigants as materials for fumigants pesticides. There are common fumigants materials such as Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5773209-covid-19-world-agricultural-fumigants-market-research-report

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Agricultural Fumigants , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

ALSO READ: https://tradove.com/blog/COVID19-Impact-On-Immunity-Boosting-Food-Products-Market-Growth-Business-Development-Region-Forecast-To-2025.html

Agricultural Fumigants market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

1,3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Digital-Process-Automation-2021-Global-Market-Analysis-Company-Profiles-and-Industrial-Overview-Research-Report-Forecasting-to-2-03-16

Others

By End-User / Application

Soil Consumption

Warehouse Consumption

By Company

Dow

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

Arkema

Chemtura

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105