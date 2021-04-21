COVID-19 World Agricultural Fumigants Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolve in the water in the soil where they kill pests, and also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks and mites, nematodes, slugs and snails and fungal diseases. In the report, the statistics refer to agricultural fumigants as materials for fumigants pesticides. There are common fumigants materials such as Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5773209-covid-19-world-agricultural-fumigants-market-research-report
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Agricultural Fumigants , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
ALSO READ: https://tradove.com/blog/COVID19-Impact-On-Immunity-Boosting-Food-Products-Market-Growth-Business-Development-Region-Forecast-To-2025.html
Agricultural Fumigants market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
1,3-Dichloropropene
Chloropicrin
Methyl Bromide
Metam Sodium
Phosphine
ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Digital-Process-Automation-2021-Global-Market-Analysis-Company-Profiles-and-Industrial-Overview-Research-Report-Forecasting-to-2-03-16
Others
By End-User / Application
Soil Consumption
Warehouse Consumption
By Company
Dow
AMVAC
ADAMA Agricultural
FMC Corporation
BASF
DuPont
Syngenta
UPL Group
Detia-Degesch
Ikeda Kogyo
Arkema
Chemtura
Eastman
Solvay
ASHTA Chemicals
Jiangsu Shuangling
Dalian Dyechem
Shenyang Fengshou
Jining Shengcheng
Nantong Shizhuang
Limin Chemical
Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105